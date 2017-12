Donations an honour

BH Health Council chair Karen Gosling (left), General Manager BH Health Service Ken Barnett and Mrs Pam White in front of the new honour board. PICTURE: Michael Murphy BH Health Council chair Karen Gosling (left), General Manager BH Health Service Ken Barnett and Mrs Pam White in front of the new honour board. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A well-known pharmacist in the Silver City was the first person to be acknowledged on a new honour board at the Broken Hill Hospital.

The family of the late Brian White, who was a pharmacist for more than 45 years, donated $5,000 to the health service in memory of his contribution through the BH Health Council. Mr White passed away in 2014.

The White family’s donation was used to buy a Journey Board monitor in the hospital’s surgical ward.

