Big clash over Memorial Oval

By Michael Murphy

A deep rift between City Council and the Memorial Oval Community Committee has been revealed in “highly emotive” meeting minutes published on council’s website at the weekend.

Council has ordered the committee to evict a business from one of the pavilions and seek approval from a council officer before taking bookings for events.

The released documents cover committee meetings dating back to September and detail some bizarre claims and counter-claims, including one about dead mice and a bucket of urine.

