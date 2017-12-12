Just roll on it

One of the two Vestey Rotinoff Viscount units on display at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in ALice Springs. One of the two Vestey Rotinoff Viscount units on display at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in ALice Springs.

By Michael Murphy

A golden opportunity exists for the Silver City to lure a major tourist attraction that would inject millions of dollars a year into the local economy.

The National Transport Hall of Fame currently calls Alice Springs home, but the volunteers who look after the massive shrine to the trucking industry are looking to move elsewhere, and they like the look of Broken Hill.

The Hall of Fame has about 300 trucks in its collection, 100,000 pieces of memorabilia and more than 100,000 photographs.

