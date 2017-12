Stellar performance

BHHS principal Ross Mackay, performance co-odinator Charyne Bradley and community cancer network secretary Melissa Cumming at yesterday’s school assembly. PICTURE: Michael Murphy BHHS principal Ross Mackay, performance co-odinator Charyne Bradley and community cancer network secretary Melissa Cumming at yesterday’s school assembly. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

People whose life has been touched by cancer have been given a helping hand by the city’s youngest of performers and Broken Hill High teacher Charyne Bradley.

Ms Bradley co-ordinated two concerts with students from across nine schools and they raised $3500 for the Broken Hill and District Community Cancer Network.

“I started it a few years ago because my father passed away of cancer and I wanted to do something for our community,” said Ms Bradley, who is the relieving Creative Arts head teacher at Broken Hill High.

