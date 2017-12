Council split on YMCA

By Emily Roberts

City Council has knocked back another recommendation to provide funding for a project development at its meeting last night.

Council’s general manager recommended that it give $100,000 to YMCA to help with the redevelopment of their club in Chloride Street.

YMCA NSW wrote to Council last month with its request for $100,000, along with another $200,000 worth of in-kind support.

