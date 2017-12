Driver badly injured in crash

A woman was trapped for 40 minutes after the crash yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt A woman was trapped for 40 minutes after the crash yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured when her car and a truck collided in Williams Street yesterday afternoon.

The woman was trapped inside her Mitsubishi Lancer sedan for about 40 minutes before emergency services were able to free her, according to police.

She was taken to Broken Hill Hospital in a serious condition.

Please log in to read the whole article.