Ready to Rumble in 2018

Des Rumble has been returned as Chairman of the Outback Rugby League for a second term.

He will be joined by a new advisory committee in season 2018 after ORL clubs voted to allow Country Rugby League to change the constitution so one member from each ORL club can sit on the board.

The new approach is designed to give ORL clubs and representatives a greater voice in the running of the senior competition.

