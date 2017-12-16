Enforcing water law: But fears still held for lakes

By Andrew Robertson

Former MDBA chairman and state government minister Craig Knowles will lead a newly-created regulator charged with overseeing compliance and enforcement of water laws in NSW.

Mr Knowles was yesterday named the inaugural chairman of the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR), while veteran bureaucrat Ross Carter has been appointed its interim chief regulatory officer.

A regulator independent of government was a key recommendation of Ken Matthews in his report into NSW’s water use compliance and enforcement practices.

Please log in to read the whole article.