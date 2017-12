Local gift cards just the ticket

Project officer, Shae Nevill said the take-up of the Far West Gift Cards has been overwhelming. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Project officer, Shae Nevill said the take-up of the Far West Gift Cards has been overwhelming. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Broken Hill residents can now buy Far West Gift Cards that can be spent in a number of local stores, just in time for Christmas.

The Far West Gift Cards have stemmed from the Far West Proud project that was development by Regional Development Australia Far West.

Project officer Shae Nevill said RDA FW had thrown around the idea and it quickly grew from there.

Please log in to read the whole article.