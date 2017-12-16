Playground hit by vandals

By Myles Burt

The playground in Sturt Park has been vandalised again, with two sections of retaining wall torn down and flowers and plants stuffed into the barbecue.

City Council’s General Manager, James Roncon, said yesterday such destruction was hard to understand.

“Sturt Park is arguably the main recreation and play area for families and kids, and it’s a shame that the facility is constantly being vandalised,” Mr Roncon said.

