Family tradition

Artist Clinton Kemp with handmade indigenous Dieri artworks from his new art gallery Amamya Mitha. PICTURE: Myles Burt Artist Clinton Kemp with handmade indigenous Dieri artworks from his new art gallery Amamya Mitha. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Local artist Clinton Kemp opened up his new indigenous art gallery Amanya Mitha last Thursday.

Born in Broken Hill, Mr Kemp has created works stemming from his heritage and knowledge of the Dieri people of the Lake Eyre region of South Australia.

Mr Kemp was inspired to make and pursue art by his own artistic family.

