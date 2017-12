Business changes hands

Symond Steel’s Chris Deeble and Brian Grose with Dawn Symonds handing over the keys to new owner Steve Kakoschke. PICTURE: Myles Burt Symond Steel’s Chris Deeble and Brian Grose with Dawn Symonds handing over the keys to new owner Steve Kakoschke. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Symonds Steel business that has supplied hundreds of loyal customers has officially been sold to locals Steve Kakoschke and Phill Williams.

Symonds Steel was founded in 1982 by Bryan and Dawn Symonds after Bryan resigned from the mine looking to start his own business.

Bryan Symonds was an enthusiastic local being a life member of the Speedway Club, supplying steel for the Children’s Memorial Cemetery, supporting a car rally for cystic fibrosis and helping out with Penrose Park.

