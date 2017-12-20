Fire fight

Firefighters laying out a hose shortly after arriving at a scrub fire near the RSPCA Firefighters laying out a hose shortly after arriving at a scrub fire near the RSPCA

By Myles Burt

A large scrub fire ignited directly across from the RSPCA near South Road about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The blaze began a small distance from the front of the animal shelter, and with the aid of strong 48km/h winds, quickly spread and jumped a road while heading south toward the train line.

RSPCA’s Megan Enright said the fire was spotted by their receptionist and she quickly called the Broken Hill Fire Brigade as it took hold.

