A healthy deficit

Dr Andrew Refshauge (left) and Stephen Rodwell at the Far West Local Health District’s annual public meeting on Monday. Dr Andrew Refshauge (left) and Stephen Rodwell at the Far West Local Health District’s annual public meeting on Monday.

By Andrew Robertson

Seventeen consecutive quarters of unblemished audits was proof the Far West Local Health District was heading in the right direction, according to its chairman.

The health district has this week released its year in review report and financial statements which show a $2.26 million operating deficit for 2016/17.

An even larger loss of $2.9m is forecast this financial year but FWLHD chairman Dr Andrew Refshauge said the results were within “tolerances” set by the NSW Ministry of Health.

