Project on track

The Crystal Street construction site.

Work is continuing and on schedule for the new Community Health Centre being built in Crystal Street including preparing the site to receive the modular buildings in the New Year.

As the major part of the $30 million Broken Hill Health Service Redevelopment, the Crystal Street site has undergone an extensive civil works package which has seen 650 tons of excess material removed from the site.

Work to date has included preparation of the project’s foundations, which were designed as large diameter screw piles which were founded on a large rock shelf. All in ground services have been installed and inspected in time for the landing of the first modules where they will be connected.

