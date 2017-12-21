Renew Far West blooms

Lindsay Baldwin in her new shop front 'The Little Bloom Studio' which she was able to open thanks to the Renew Far West project.

The Renew Far West project is creating many opportunities for locals, according to one business owner who has been able to branch out.

Lindsay Baldwin has been running “The Little Bloom Studio” from home for about three years recently she was able to expand and open a shop front.

This was thanks to the Renew Far West NSW initiative which helps to get local businesses up and running.

