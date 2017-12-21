Engineering top course

Student Alex Cini (from left) with his new boss Top Gun Engineering Managing Director Gerry Leaver and TAFE teacher Darren Hurley. Alex's time at TAFE has paid off as he starts his apprenticeship with Top Gun.

For the third successive year, TAFE NSW Broken Hill’s most popular course for 2017 has remained the Certificate III in Engineering (Mechanical Trade), Regional General Manager Kate Baxter announced yesterday.

Ms Baxter said the course again attracted a lot of interest in 2017 because of strong industry demand and because it provided graduates with exciting employment opportunities.

“Engineering was not only extremely popular in Broken Hill, it was one of our most popular courses right across western NSW,” Ms Baxter said.

