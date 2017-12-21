Wanderers return

(From left) Jayden Sutton, Jacob Johnstone and Connor Washbrook have returned from a football trip to the UK and France. (From left) Jayden Sutton, Jacob Johnstone and Connor Washbrook have returned from a football trip to the UK and France.

By Tyler Hannigan

Local footballers Connor Washbrook, Jayden Sutton and Jacob Johnstone have returned from touring Ireland, England and France as part of the Wanderers AFL trip.

The tour included Gaelic football games against Irish and English teams and sightseeing along the way. The group visited famous sites such as the Lords Cricket Ground and the Tower of London as well as the Lourve, Arc de Triomphe and the Somme Battlefields in France just to name a few.

Their games, against Lucan Sarsfield, Monaleen, The Downs, The Mullingar Shamrocks, Skerries College and London GAA, were played with a round-ball for three quarters and an Australian Rules ball for the last.

