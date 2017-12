Lights winner

PICTURE: Michael Murphy PICTURE: Michael Murphy

Phil and Lyn McManus are on the winners’ list in this year’s Christmas Lights Competition.

Their beautiful small display caught the eye of the judges, and they’ve had a steady stream of cars roll down Pell Lane since the award winners were announced on Monday.

The couple decided to put on their display 25 years ago after a trip to the US inspired them.

Please log in to read the whole article.