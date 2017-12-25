Doctors in the sky

Christmas is a time for celebration, relaxing and catching up with friends and family, but for the emergency services like the Flying Doctor it’s business as usual.

The pilots, doctors and flight nurses of the local Royal Flying Doctor Service’s South Eastern Section (RFDS SE) will continue to deliver their aeromedical healthcare to the furthest corners of Australia, as they have done since in 1928.

Base Manager at RFDS Broken Hill, Marcus Wilson, is on call right over Christmas and New Year.

