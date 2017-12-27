YMCA’s grand plans

At least 15 new jobs are expected to be created at the revamped YMCA centre which will boast a 350-square-metre gym, cafe and allied health wing.

Two weeks after announcing internal demolition work was underway at the Chloride Street building, YMCA NSW has released conceptual plans and an artist’s impression of the $5 million project.

The plans show a transformed “wellness centre” complete with new entrance which is positioned closer to Chloride Street, and an entirely new facade along Cobalt Street.

