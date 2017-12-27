Digi IDs given thumbs up

By Andrew Robertson

It isn’t due to be rolled out across the state until next year but a local publican already likes the idea of a digital proof of age.

Boat and fishing licences have already gone digital and the Coalition government flagged its intention to extend the technology to driver’s licences in the lead up to the last election.

It’s now trialling a digital driver licence app in Dubbo that can also be used as proof of age and will likely see physical licences and proof of age cards eventually become redundant.

