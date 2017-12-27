King reigns in trots finale

The connections of King Of Dreams after it won the final race of the night. The connections of King Of Dreams after it won the final race of the night.

By Tyler Hannigan

The first Broken Hill harness race began at just after 8pm with the setting sun providing a beautiful backdrop as Jason McGinty’s Hionjolt cruised to a comfortable win ahead of Amy’s Diamond and Serene Change.

In the second, last season’s driver of the year Jacob Kerridge rode his first winner for Broken Hill’s 2017/18 season as Northtoalaska led from start to finish and was an easily victorious in front of Ash Camilleri’s Tommy’s Song and Tony Camilleri’s Kisartis.

The third of the night was the event’s feature race and started as wide open affair after pre-race favourite On Wheels was withdrawn.

