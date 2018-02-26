Project in doubt

An artist’s impression of the life-sized statue of Roy Inwood in front of Roy Inwood VC House in Argent Street. An artist’s impression of the life-sized statue of Roy Inwood in front of Roy Inwood VC House in Argent Street.

By Michael Murphy

Council staff have canned the RSL’s idea to put a statue of a war hero in front of its building in Argent Street, and if councillors agree with them, the project could be scrapped.

The local branch of the RSL submitted a development application to council in November last year to place a life-sized sculpture of Reginald Roy Inwood on the footpath outside of the building he is named after, Roy Inwood VC House.

The WW1 soldier is the only Broken Hill recipient of the Victoria Cross, the highest and most prestigious award presented for gallantry in the face of the enemy.

Please log in to read the whole article.