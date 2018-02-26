Agfair 2018 looking good

Some of the action in the kitchen at Agfair 2016. Some of the action in the kitchen at Agfair 2016.

By Myles Burt

The biennial Agfair is gearing up with organisers preparing the site for another event in May.

Secretary Erica Malloch said more than 100 applications for stalls had already been submitted, and posters and bumper stickers had been distributed around the city.

Ms Malloch said the committee were receiving more and more applications each day, and they are hoping it will match the last Agfair, which sold all stall sites.

