Bowlers’ day out

Tobias Hack hits to the leg side on Saturday in his innings of 30 not out that led North to a five-wicket win over West.

By Tyler Hannigan

It was a bowler’s day at the Alma Oval on Saturday as 15 wickets fell for just 91 runs between North and West with the Bulldogs coming away with a five-wicket victory.

West won the toss and elected to bat on what looked to be a batting-friendly wicket but found it anything but as they lost wickets in regular intervals.

Openers Lachlan Kaye (1) and Clint Pearce (0) were back in the change rooms with the score on just 10. Max Everuss and Kyle Jelbert then combined for an innings-best partnership - of 12 - before Everuss was gone for 11, which turned out to be the top score.

