Sweet Sunsets success

Festival organiser and singer Catherine Britt sings some beautiful tunes alongside country musician Bill Chambers who accompanied her at the Silverton Sunsets Festival on Saturday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Silverton Sunsets Festival has left a mark on the Far West with country music attendees and musicians very happy about the outcome of the event.

Festival organiser James Beverly said he was incredibly happy with the abundance of locals and travellers that made it over to the Silverton Hotel.

“We’re glad we got to deliver a good line-up to the locals who have been really kind to us anytime we’ve done anything out here,” he said.

