Fees wipe out liquor licences

The Mulga’s Dean Trengove and Demo Club General Manager Karren Howe agree that the introduction of annual liquor licensing fees is a big part of pubs shutting down. The Mulga’s Dean Trengove and Demo Club General Manager Karren Howe agree that the introduction of annual liquor licensing fees is a big part of pubs shutting down.

By Kara de Groot

For the first time in NSW, the number of bottle shops has outstripped the number of pubs in the state.

While the same isn’t true for Broken Hill, there has been a steady decline in the number of licensed pubs, clubs and hotels in the city over the past three decades.

While everyone laments the loss of pubs before the turn of the century, 2015 was actually a worse time for losing liquor licences than the entire decade of the 90s.

Please log in to read the whole article.