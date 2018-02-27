BDT joins gift card promotion

BDT General Manager Rod Niemann with front office staff member Jenny Hall and the Far West Gift Cards. BDT General Manager Rod Niemann with front office staff member Jenny Hall and the Far West Gift Cards.

The Barrier Daily Truth is the latest business to come on board for the Far West Gift Cards project.

The Far West Gift Cards have stemmed from the Far West Proud project that was development by Regional Development Australia Far West.

Project officer Shae Nevill said they were very excited to have the BDT join the initiative.

Please log in to read the whole article.