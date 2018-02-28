BH in Sydney Mardi Gras

Broken Heel Festival Director Esther La Rovere is excited to bring Broken Hill, and Broken Heel, to the international stage with a float in the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

By Kara de Groot

Broken Hill will be represented at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival this weekend, with a Broken Heel Festival float taking part in Saturday’s parade.

Festival Director Esther La Rovere said they’d been working on the float for several months, but the planning began mid last year.

“Nearly 300 applied for floats this year, they got a massive number because it’s the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Mardi Gras,” Ms La Rovere said.

