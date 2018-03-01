Lights, but no wind

The Silverton Wind Farm substation, as seen from air. The Wind Farm is owned by the Powering Australian Renewables Fund (PARF). The Silverton Wind Farm substation, as seen from air. The Wind Farm is owned by the Powering Australian Renewables Fund (PARF).

By Kara de Groot

If you’re driving at night and you see lights in the hills near Silverton don’t be alarmed, it’s probably not UFOs.

Workers at the Silverton Wind Farm Project are planning to begin night works from March to take advantage of windless times at night.

At this stage five wind turbines have been erected, and the ‘stubs’, the bottom power sections, of several more are in place.

