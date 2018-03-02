Broken Hill High School SRC Induction

Broken Hill High School Prefects and Captains (from left) Sasha Cox, Titus Maddern, Brock Farquhar, Savannah Morris, Neve Robins, Hamish Inglis, Harrison Campbell and Kaysha McGregor. Broken Hill High School Prefects and Captains (from left) Sasha Cox, Titus Maddern, Brock Farquhar, Savannah Morris, Neve Robins, Hamish Inglis, Harrison Campbell and Kaysha McGregor.

By Emily Ferguson

Yesterday Broken Hill High School held their 2018 Student Representative Council, House Captains and Year Captains Induction Ceremony.

In a student leadership speech, Broken Hill High School Principal Ross Mackay addressed the assembly and shared his advice in relation to leadership. “Leadership will give you skills that last a lifetime,” said Mr Mackay.

Ross Mackay also voiced his congratulations to all students who have been appointed leadership roles, “I look forward to seeing what you all can achieve this year,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.