Cleaners celebrate victory

School cleaner Mark Grillett stands with United Voice delegate Sharyne Talbot, happy with winning job security. School cleaner Mark Grillett stands with United Voice delegate Sharyne Talbot, happy with winning job security.

By Myles Burt

Cleaners are celebrating a win after their government contracts went out for tender, jeopardising their jobs and entitlements.

United Voice delegate Sharyne Talbot said cleaners were able to gain essential support from teachers, principals, parents and school communities.

“It’s a great day for cleaners across NSW,” she said.

