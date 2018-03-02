Southern Cross hits 50

The Broken Hill Southern Cross Television team (from left) Stacey Ferguson, Patrick Reincke and Cilla Mahoney. The Broken Hill Southern Cross Television team (from left) Stacey Ferguson, Patrick Reincke and Cilla Mahoney.

By Emily Ferguson

Southern Cross Television is celebrating 50 years of broadcast television in South Australia.

Southern Cross TV now broadcasts all three major television networks, Seven, Nine and Ten as well as all their affiliated multi-channels to over 130,000 people across the Spencer Gulf and Broken Hill regions after beginning as one of South Australia’s television pioneers.

On March 1, 1968 Southern Cross TV was known as Spencer Gulf Telecasters and became South Australia’s second regional television channel. It was best known by its broadcast signal, GTS.

Please log in to read the whole article.