MP drops funds on Outback

By Kara de Groot

MP Kevin Humphries has used his time in Broken Hill to make some more funding announcements for the unincorporated area.

The funding comes from the second stage of funding in the first round of the Stronger Communities Fund, of which Broken Hill has already received funding from the first stage of the first round.

Broken Hill’s funding from round one of the Stronger Communities Fund will see about $1.5 million going towards the Patton Street Park, the tennis club, and the pony club, according to Mr Humphries.

Please log in to read the whole article.