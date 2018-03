WAS president, still great

Bob Groves, with his signature red hat, at his most recent art exhibit in October last year at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Bob Groves, with his signature red hat, at his most recent art exhibit in October last year at the Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Kara de Groot

Local artist Bob Groves is stepping down as president of the Willyama Art Society after more than 23 years in the role.

Bob has been a part of the Willyama Art Society (WAS) since the 60s, joining only a few years after it first began, and this year would have marked his 24th year as president.

He won’t be leaving the Society completely, just stepping back from the work that comes with being president to spend more time with his family.

