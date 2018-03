Youth of Year Quest

Lions BH’s Steve Turner and regional finalist for Youth of the Year Neve Robins getting ready at Thyme on Argent for the final next week. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Lions BH’s Steve Turner and regional finalist for Youth of the Year Neve Robins getting ready at Thyme on Argent for the final next week. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Local Neve Robins will be busy preparing for the Lions Youth of the Year as well as juggling Year 12 and her other commitments.

The Lions International Youth of the Year regional final will be held in the city next weekend.

The day will get underway from 10am on Saturday, March 10 at Thyme on Argent which will have Neve representing Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.