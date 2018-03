North favourites

Codie Howard bats last week. He’ll be a big wicket today when North take on West in the A Grade semi-final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Codie Howard bats last week. He’ll be a big wicket today when North take on West in the A Grade semi-final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

It’s finals time in local cricket as West clash with North in the Demo Club A Grade semi-final today at the Alma Oval.

The sides meet to decide who will face Central in the grand final next weekend and North will go in as heavy favourites after a strong season.

The Bulldogs finished second on the ladder five points behind Central and 14 points ahead of West with eight wins from 12 completed games.

