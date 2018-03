MP promoted

New Assistant Minister for Trade, Mark Coulton in a discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. PICTURE: Supplied New Assistant Minister for Trade, Mark Coulton in a discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. PICTURE: Supplied

By Kara de Groot

Parkes MP Mark Coulton has got a promotion following a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, and is now Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

His new role will see him assist Trade Minister Steve Ciobo with his portfolio, including helping manage Australia’s trade relationships with other countries.

Mr Coulton said he hasn’t been informed of the finer details of his role yet, but expects to be made aware after he is sworn in today.

Please log in to read the whole article.