Emus talent hunt

Outback Emus members (from left) Wayne Pavlich, Scott Sanford and Rob Devoy at training for their upcoming masters cricket trip to New Zealand. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Outback Emus members (from left) Wayne Pavlich, Scott Sanford and Rob Devoy at training for their upcoming masters cricket trip to New Zealand. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s Outback Emus are putting out their annual call for any junior sportsmen or women who wish to apply for financial assistance to help in their sporting endeavors.

“We are searching for those outstanding junior sports girls and boys in the Broken Hill region, who wish to apply for funding, to assist them with their ongoing travel and accommodation expenses etc.,” Outback Emus and program committee member Steve Odgers said.

“The project that we are currently running has been renamed from previous years, it will now go under the name of ‘Pursuit of Excellence in Sport’.

