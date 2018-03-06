Youngsters make BH better

Serenaty Nancarrow, Jorja Bugmy, Ava Martin, Georgia Dennis, Darlene Newman, Shaneeq, Zada Martin, Kyandria Dennis and Shayla Newman take part in Clean Up Australia Day.

For the second year in a row, a group of local children have done their part in making our town a better place by participating in Clean Up Australia Day.

The children meet regularly as part of a Baha’i Children’s Class, the aim of the class is to build capacity for the practice of virtues like love, kindness, generosity and respect among many more.

Prior to their clean up efforts the class discussed how to take care of the environment and the harm of throwing rubbish on the ground.

