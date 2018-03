Rex’s big book launch by the Murray

BDT columnist Rex Ellis is launching another of his outback books this month.

‘Dromedary Dreaming’ chronicles the historic journey of Rex’s paddlewheeler - The Dromedary - up the Darling River to Wilcannia.

Wilcannia, once the nation’s third largest inland port, played host to Rex’s paddle boat in 2013. It was the first time in 70 years a paddlewheeler moored at the river township.

