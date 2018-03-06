Elderly man suffers head injuries

Broken Hill police yesterday appealed for information after an elderly man was found with serious head injuries in Sturt Park.

Police believe the incident happened between 11pm Sunday and and 7am yesterday.

“A 72-year-old man who is believed to have been in the park area overnight was reported to police this morning having sustained an injury to his head, possibly from an assault,” Detective Inspector Michael Fuller said in a statement.

