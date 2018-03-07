Emerging Force

(From Left) Constable Bridgette Hurst, Senior Constable Renee Paulo (from Sydney), Constable Bianca Wright, Inspector Yvette Smith, Leading Senior Constable Vanessa Peate, Senior Constable Jenny Lawrence and Constable Lorinda Saunders. (From Left) Constable Bridgette Hurst, Senior Constable Renee Paulo (from Sydney), Constable Bianca Wright, Inspector Yvette Smith, Leading Senior Constable Vanessa Peate, Senior Constable Jenny Lawrence and Constable Lorinda Saunders.

By Myles Burt

Female police officers in Broken Hill are celebrating their achievements as International Women’s Day approaches tomorrow.

Inspector Yvette Smith has been with the NSW Police Force for 21 years and had wanted to be an officer ever since she was a child.

“When I joined, the only career aspiration I had was to be an inspector, and I’m there now.”

