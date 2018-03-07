Golden arches celebrate 20 years

Restaurant manager Jenna Harvy and store owner Mark Craven celebrate twenty years of McDonalds Broken Hill. Restaurant manager Jenna Harvy and store owner Mark Craven celebrate twenty years of McDonalds Broken Hill.

By Emily Ferguson

Twenty years ago today, on March 7, 1998, McDonalds was officially opened in Broken Hill.

The first McDonalds Broken Hill store owners were Gary Barraclough and his wife Rosemary.

The opening address was given by Parliamentary Secretary Sandra Nori, who also had the honour of cutting the ribbon which officially brought the “Big Mac to the Outback.”

