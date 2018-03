Stories of the Lanes

Participants in Saturday’s Little Literature workshop at the Grand Guesthouse Participants in Saturday’s Little Literature workshop at the Grand Guesthouse

The Little Literature in the Lane workshops at the Grand Guesthouse on Saturday saw around a dozen people participate.

The project aimed to collect people’s stories of their experiences in any of Broken Hill’s lanes.

Susan Thomas from Broken Hill Art Exchange was excited by the day’s events.

Please log in to read the whole article.