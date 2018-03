We can do it

Mayor Darriea Turley wants to pay tribute to all the amazing women in Broken Hill this International Women's Day. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The number of women in the workforce is steadily increasing in NSW, but Mayor Darriea Turley said this needs to be backed up by policy and changes in the workplace if it’s to last.

The state government has released the ‘Then and Now’ report in time for International Women’s Day, which examines the progress women have made in gaining a foothold in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The number of women in these industries has increased by between two and five per cent over the past few years, and they now make up anywhere from a quarter to a third of these workforces.

