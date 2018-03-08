Get on board

Firefighters Karen Scifleet, Megan Pratt, Jessica Ray and Kristy Ramsay at the Broken Hill Fire Station. "There's quite a lot of female firefighters in Broken Hill, particularly at the South Station, and we'd love more."

By Myles Burt

Female firefighters and paramedics in the Broken Hill say International Women’s Day highlights their work and the increasing number of women looking to join their ranks.

NSW Fire Brigade’s Karen Scifleet said she became a firefighter to help the community.

She said there was a great representation of women within the brigade, and encouraged others to look into joining.

