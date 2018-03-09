Councillors give hero statue nod

By Kara de Groot

At an extraordinary meeting of council held last night, councillors unanimously voted to allow the development of the proposed Roy Inwood VC statue outside the RSL.

Statue development was approved with a number of conditions, and despite council’s planning manager’s recommendation to refuse the development application.

Seven conditions were placed on development of the statue, including an underground site survey prior to starting work, the issuing of a construction certificate, and a provision for the direction the statue will face.

