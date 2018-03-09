Meet the wonderful artists

Helene Power with some of her own art within a pop-up art exhibition at the Lodge Outback Motel. The show features six talented artists, and you can meet them this Saturday for a special afternoon tea

By Emily Ferguson

The Lodge Outback Hotel is now home to a new art exhibition featuring six talented artists.

The exhibition is named the ‘Outback Colour and Wind,’ a title that is a combination of characteristics of this region and elements that inspires the artists of Broken Hill. The art exhibition is part of the Broken Hill Art Exchange series of events.

One of the artists happens to be the director and joint owner of the Lodge Outback Motel, Helene Power.

